Senior Health

AHA: Risk for Falls Elevated in Older Adults With Masked Hypertension

Findings were consistent in the subgroup taking antihypertensive medications
elderly woman falling down at home
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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