Behavioral Therapy + Transcutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation Best for Overactive Bladder

FRIDAY, April 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For older women, behavioral therapy (BT) reduces overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, with greater improvements seen in combination with transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (TTNS), according to a study published online April 6 in PLOS ONE.Marianna Vale D'Alessandro Barbosa, from the Universidade de Brasilia in Brazil, and colleagues examined the effects of TTNS associated with BT compared to BT alone for treatment of OAB in older women in a randomized controlled clinical trial. Group 1 received BT alone and group 2 received BT + TTNS (19 in each group).The researchers found that both groups had a significant reduction in the impact on quality of life as measured by the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Overactive Bladder (ICIQ-OAB). Group 1 had reduced discomfort of nocturia symptoms and urgency urinary incontinence, while group 2 showed significant reductions in all ICIQ-OAB variables, apart from reduction in the discomfort of urinary frequency. Group 1 had an episode reduction of urgency urinary incontinence and nocturia in the voiding diary, but no significant difference was seen. The same variables showed significant reduction in group 2."By demonstrating that the addition of TTNS enhances symptom relief -- particularly in urgency and nocturia -- beyond that achieved by BT alone, this trial contributes unique evidence to support the feasibility, acceptability, and potential clinical utility of TTNS as a noninvasive adjunctive therapy in geriatric populations," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter