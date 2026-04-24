Senior Health

Behavioral Therapy + Transcutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation Best for Overactive Bladder

Greater improvements seen with combination for older women with overactive bladder symptoms
bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Therapy & Procedures
Overactive Bladder

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