Senior Health

Benzodiazepine Use Has Plateaued in Older Adults

Authors say adults aged 75 years and older and those served by long-term pharmacies remain priority populations for medication safety initiatives
pharmacy pharmacist senior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
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Mental Health
Prescription Drugs
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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