Cocoa Extract Supplementation Yields Significant Reduction in hsCRP

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Cocoa extract supplementation yields a significant reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and an increase in interferon-γ (IFN-γ), while no significant effects are seen on other inflammatory markers, according to a study published online Sept. 17 in Age and Ageing.Sidong Li, Ph.D., from the University of Science and Technology of China, and colleagues conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to examine the effects of cocoa extract supplement (containing 500 mg cocoa flavanols/day, including 80 mg (−)-epicatechin) among 598 women aged 65 years and older and men aged 60 years and older. Five widely used serum inflammaging biomarkers, including three proinflammatory markers (hsCRP, interleukin-6, and tumor necrosis factor-α), one anti-inflammatory cytokine (interleukin-10), and one pleotropic cytokine (IFN-γ) were measured.The researchers found a significant decrease in hsCRP levels with cocoa extract supplementation versus placebo, with a between difference in yearly percentage change relative to baseline levels of –8.4 percent. An increase in IFN-γ was seen with cocoa extract versus placebo, with a 6.8 percent difference in yearly percentage change. No significant effects of cocoa extract were seen on other inflammatory markers."This study calls for more attention to the advantage of plant-based foods for cardiovascular health, including cocoa products rich in flavanols," coauthor Howard Sesso, Sc.D., M.P.H., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said in a statement. "It reinforces the importance of a diverse, colorful, plant-based diet -- especially in the context of inflammation."Several authors disclosed ties to the nutrition industry; Pfizer donated COSMOS study pills and packaging.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).