Senior Health

Downstream Harms of Gabapentinoid-Diuretic Prescribing Cascade Often Overlooked

Findings seen for older adults experiencing gabapentinoid (gabapentin and pregabalin)-edema-loop diuretic prescribing cascade
pills medication bottle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Lyrica
Diuretics
Adverse Events
Polypharmacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com