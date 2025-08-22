Senior Health

Extreme Heat Preparedness Lacking Among Seniors

Most studies on the topic focus on individual coping methods, including hydration and cooling, environmental adjustments, relocation
senior heat weather hot
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Geriatric Care
Heat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com