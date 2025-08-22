Extreme Heat Preparedness Lacking Among Seniors

FRIDAY, Aug. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Extreme heat preparedness is low among older adults, with most studies focusing on individual coping methods, according to a review published online Aug. 20 in PLOS Climate.Fiona C. Doherty, M.S.W., Ph.D., from the University of Tennessee in Nashville, and colleagues examined extreme heat preparedness and coping strategies among older adults, based on a systematic review of studies published between 2010 and 2024. Results were organized according to the social-ecological model across individual actions and structural strategies.The researchers found that most studies focused on individual coping methods, including hydration and cooling, environmental adjustments, and relocation. Social service delivery contexts were examined in seven studies, highlighting the importance of formalized health response plans to enhance coordination of services, allocation of resources, and dissemination of information. The smallest number of studies examined heat-related policies, including heat wave response plans, heat action plans, heat warning systems, and national heat plans."We may not realize that our bodies' reactions to heat change as we age, and older adults and their caregivers may not realize that some of the medicines they are taking or medical conditions they have may make them prone to overheating," coauthor Smitha Rao, Ph.D., from The Ohio State University of Columbus, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter