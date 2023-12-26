iWHELD Program Improves QoL for People With Dementia in Nursing Homes

TUESDAY, Dec. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A digital person-centered care program (iWHELD) for people with dementia in nursing homes, adapted for remote delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, is beneficial for improving quality of life and key measures of well-being, according to a study published online Dec. 20 in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Joanne McDermid, from the University of Exeter Medical School in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a 16-week cluster-randomized trial involving 739 nursing home residents with dementia in 149 U.K. nursing homes to compare iWHELD (Improving Well-being and Health for People With Dementia) to treatment as usual for quality of life. Secondary outcomes included agitation and psychotropic use.

The researchers found that iWHELD conferred benefit on the primary and secondary measures of quality of life and reduced use of psychotropic medication with no indication of worsening of agitation. Participants who contracted COVID-19, those with agitation at baseline, and those taking psychotropic medication experienced benefit.

"These findings emphasize the potential of iWHELD to address critical needs in diverse nursing home settings, positioning it as a valuable intervention to enhance the well-being and care outcomes of residents of participating homes," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

