Low Intake of Vitamins, Minerals Tied to Social Isolation in Older Adults

TUESDAY, Oct. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A striking considerable number of older adults have lower-than-recommended vitamin and mineral intake, which is associated with social isolation and loneliness, according to a study published online Oct. 16 in Age and Ageing.

Andrew Steptoe, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues evaluated whether isolation and loneliness are related to inadequate intake of micronutrients in the diet. The analysis included data from 3,713 older adults (mean age, 68.26 years) followed for two years.

The researchers found that the prevalence of low dietary intake varied markedly across micronutrients. There was an association observed between social isolation (1-point increase) with increased odds of low intake of magnesium (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 1.153), potassium (OR, 1.201), vitamin B6 (OR, 1.263), folate (OR, 1.211), and vitamin C (OR, 1.238). These associations persisted when accounting for food insecurity and impaired activities of daily living. There were no associations for loneliness and inadequate intake of any micronutrient.

"A varied diet with enough plant-based food (fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, wholegrain cereals), and fish is important to help maintain a healthy body and mind," coauthor Camille Lassale, Ph.D., from ISGlobal in Barcelona, Spain, said in a statement. "Access to these products needs to be guaranteed, and promotion of their consumption is particularly important in the elderly who are living alone or isolated."

Abstract/Full Text