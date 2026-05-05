Senior Health

Medications Affecting Cognition More Often Prescribed for Seniors in Nonoffice Settings

Additionally, a high proportion of patients continued to take the medications one year later
Medications Affecting Cognition More Often Prescribed for Seniors in Nonoffice Settings
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
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Prescription Drugs
Sedatives
Cognitive Function
Antipsychotics
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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