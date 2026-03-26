Senior Health

Older Adults Have Prolonged Recovery From Major Noncardiac Surgery

42 percent of older adults had more than one instrumental activities of daily living impairment at six months after surgery
Older Adults Have Prolonged Recovery From Major Noncardiac Surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
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Surgery

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