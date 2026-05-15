Older Adults Turn to Cannabis Primarily for Symptom Management

FRIDAY, May 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults see cannabis as a more effective or nonpharmaceutical option to manage sleep, pain, or mental health, according to a study published online May 8 in JAMA Network Open.Rebecca K. Delaney, Ph.D., from the University of Utah Intermountain Health Department of Population Health Sciences in Salt Lake City, and colleagues explored the motivations of older adults in Colorado interested in purchasing edible cannabis products to improve sleep, pain, or mental health concerns, as well as the perceived benefits and drawbacks of different cannabinoid profiles. The analysis included 169 interview participants aged 60 years and older.The researchers found that 57.5 percent of participants selected a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) combination product, 28.7 percent selected a CBD-dominant product, and 13.8 percent selected a THC-dominant product. Reported motivations for cannabis use included avoiding pharmaceuticals, exhausting other options, new or increasing problems, and evidence or claims of benefits. Participants perceived evidence or claims of associated outcomes as a benefit for all three product types, while the most common drawback for THC and combination products was concern about getting high or being impaired; limited efficacy was the most common drawback for CBD products. Determining the ideal ratio was seen as a challenge for combination products."The ultimate goal is to develop resources to help people make decisions and find products that meet their needs, and to figure out how we can distill information to patients and physicians," Delaney said in a statement. "We would really love to see more of these conversations happening between physicians and patients to make sure that people feel supported and informed when seeking alternative ways to address their pain."One author disclosed ties to Charlotte's Web LLC.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter