Senior Health

Older Adults Turn to Cannabis Primarily for Symptom Management

Findings seen for sleep, pain, and mental health issues; however, older adults expressed concern over getting high
cannabis marijuana
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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