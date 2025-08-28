Senior Health

Overweight Status Appears to Reduce Mortality in Seniors Undergoing Elective Surgery

Lowest 30-day all-cause mortality rate seen for older adults categorized as overweight, while highest rate seen for those with underweight
Overweight Status Appears to Reduce Mortality in Seniors Undergoing Elective Surgery
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Surgery
Mortality
Geriatric Care
Overweight
BMI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com