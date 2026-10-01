Senior Health

Polypharmacy of Prescription Medications Increased for U.S. Older Adults

More than 1 in 5 older adults potentially at risk for a major drug-drug interaction in 2021-2023
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
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Prescription Drugs
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