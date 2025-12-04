Poorer Nutritional Outcomes Seen for Older Adults Who Eat Alone

THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Significant negative outcomes are seen for older adults who eat alone, including poorer diet quality and food diversity and an increased risk for weight loss and frailty, according to a study published in the February issue of Appetite.Caitlin Wyman, from Flinders University in Australia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the association between nutritional and physical outcomes of older adults (65 years and older) who eat alone versus eating with others. Twenty-four publications were identified from four databases: 19 cross-sectional, four cohort, and one case-control study.The researchers found that five studies reported no negative associations between eating alone and outcomes of nutritional status, dietary intake, appetite, body mass index, weight loss, muscle mass, and/or frailty. In the remaining studies, there were significant negative outcomes for those who ate alone, with poorer diet quality and food diversity; lower fruit, vegetable, and meat intake; and an elevated risk for weight loss and frailty."By recognizing the link between social isolation and nutrition, health professionals can connect older adults with community meal programs or social dining opportunities that have the potential to make a real difference," coauthor Alison Yaxley, Ph.D., also from Flinders University, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter