Senior Health

Power Outages May Increase Risk for Hospitalization Among Older U.S. Adults

Findings seen for cardiovascular disease and respiratory-related hospitalizations
caregiver helping at hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Medicare
Respiratory Problems
Geriatric Care
Climate Change
Hospitalization
Cardiovascular

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