Senior Health

Preoperative Stress Tied to Postoperative Outcomes in Older Adults

Stressor count, but not intensity, is linked to postoperative length of stay, pain, and delirium
iv hospital patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Anesthesia
Geriatric Care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com