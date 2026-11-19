THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For older patients with hypertension undergoing noncardiac surgery, discontinuing angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) on the morning of surgery reduces perioperative hypotension, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in The BMJ.Yufan Yang, from the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University in Suzhou, China, and colleagues conducted a multicenter, randomized, double-blind trial involving 2,036 older patients (aged 60 to 80 years) using ACE inhibitors or ARBs for at least two weeks and scheduled for noncardiac surgery under general anesthesia. Participants were randomly assigned to receive their usual medication or placebo on the morning of surgery.A total of 2,012 patients completed the study: 1,004 and 1,008 in the antihypertensive and no-antihypertensive groups, respectively. The researchers found that compared with the antihypertensive group, the no-antihypertensive group had a lower incidence of perioperative hypotension (31.2 versus 45.5 percent; adjusted odds ratio, 0.52). In the no-antihypertensive group, the duration of hypotension was reduced (adjusted mean difference, −1.3 minutes). The requirement for a vasopressor was also reduced in the no-antihypertensive group (28.5 versus 41.1 percent; adjusted odds ratio, 0.54). There was no significant difference seen between the groups in intraoperative fluid volume, postoperative hypotension, 30-day complications, or mortality."Our findings provide high-certainty evidence and will inform future international guidelines on perioperative management of these agents in older adults," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter