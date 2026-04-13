Senior Health

Tooth Loss Associated With Weight Gain in Older Adults

Weight gain linked to number of teeth and functional tooth units/molars, functional tooth units/posterior, functional tooth units/total
dental teeth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Weight Gain
dental health

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