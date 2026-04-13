Tooth Loss Associated With Weight Gain in Older Adults

MONDAY, April 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association for tooth loss with weight gain in older adults, according to a study published online March 6 in the Journal of Periodontology.Mariana S. Muñoz, from Federal University of Pelotas in Brazil, and colleagues examined the association between functional tooth units (FTU) and periodontal status and weight change among older adults from the Health, Aging, and Body Composition Study (Health ABC). Participants had complete data on weight at years 2 and 6 of Health ABC. Data were included for 903 participants, including 231 who experienced weight loss and 104 who experienced weight gain (25.6 and 11.5 percent, respectively).The researchers observed no significant associations between weight loss and any of the primary exposures (number of teeth, FTU, and periodontal status). Weight gain was associated with clinical attachment loss and with number of teeth, FTU/molars, FTU/posterior, and FTU/total (odds ratios, 0.97, 0.83, 0.92, and 0.95, respectively)."These findings add to the growing body of evidence that periodontal health plays an important role in overall health, especially as we age," Ana Becil Giglio, D.D.S., president of the American Academy of Periodontology, said in a statement. "Maintaining healthy teeth and gums supports better nutrition, good habits, and improved quality of life later in life."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter