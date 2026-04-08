Senior Health

Unmet Dental Care Due to Cost Linked to Subsequent CVD, Dementia

Older adults with unmet dental needs due to cost have higher incidence of heart failure, MI, stroke, dementia
dental teeth dentist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Heart Attack
Stroke
Dementia
Heart Failure
Healthcare Costs
Cardiovascular
dental health

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