38.6 Percent of 9- to 17-Year-Olds Have Received at Least One HPV Vaccine Dose

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In 2022, 38.6 percent of children aged 9 to 17 years had received one or more doses of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, according to a February data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Maria A. Villarroel, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used parent-reported data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey to describe the percentage of children ages 9 to 17 years who had received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine.

The researchers found that in 2022, 38.6 percent of children aged 9 to 17 years had received one or more doses of HPV vaccine. The likelihood of receiving one or more HPV vaccine doses was higher for children with private health insurance compared with those with Medicaid coverage, those with other government coverage, and those without insurance (41.5 percent versus 37.0, 30.2, and 20.7 percent, respectively). Among those with disability, the percentage of children who had received at least one HPV vaccine dose was higher. Compared with children living in nonmetropolitan areas, those living in central metropolitan areas, large fringe metropolitan areas, and medium and small metropolitan areas were more likely to have received one or more doses of HPV vaccine (30.0 percent versus 39.4, 41.1, and 39.4 percent, respectively).

"Vaccination coverage increased with child's increasing age, parental education, and family income," the authors write.

