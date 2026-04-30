Sexual Health

Introduction of HAART Partially Responsible for Resurgence in Syphilis

There would have been 81 percent fewer cases of syphilis in the absence of HAART between 1996 and 2008
Meds of Syphilis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Behavior
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