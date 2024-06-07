Only Half of Adults Believe They Should Disclose Sexually Transmitted Infection Status

FRIDAY, June 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Only half of individuals disclose or believe they should disclose having a sexually transmitted infection (STI) prior to sexual intercourse, according to a literature review published online June 5 in the Journal of Sex Research.

Kayley D. McMahan, Ph.D., and Spencer B. Olmstead, Ph.D., from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, conducted a systematic literature review to critically evaluate the STI disclosure literature (excluding HIV disclosure literature).

Based upon 32 included studies, the researchers found that individuals with STIs experience a variety of negative feelings and emotions related to the prospect of disclosure. Moral obligation, love for partner, and desire for support were reasons for disclosure, while fears about a partner's reaction and response, fears of being rejected or broken up with, and beliefs about the lack of obligation were reasons to not disclose. Strategies for disclosure included priming messages, framing, and direct disclosure. Strategies of the nondisclosers included passing as uninfected, withdrawing from relationships, and using outbreaks to time sexual activity. Half or fewer individuals disclosed or believed they should disclose STI status prior to engaging in sexual activity. Predictors of disclosure included relationship-related factors (e.g., greater levels of commitment, relationship quality, length of time together, and feelings of closeness).

"How the receiver will react and respond and the relationship with the receiver can be critical influences on the discloser," the authors write. "As such, it is imperative that we investigate the experiences of receivers to more comprehensively understand the process of STI disclosure so that we may continue to improve sexual health education and care for all."

Abstract/Full Text