Skin Health

1990 to 2023 Saw Increase in Global Burden of Acne

Burden is projected to continue increasing, reaching 37.5 million incident cases and 1.65 million DALYs globally by 2050
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Skin Disorders
Skin Care
Acne
Global Health
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