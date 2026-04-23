Skin Health

AACR: Study Looks at Predictors of UV Radiation Exposure in High School Students

Lower knowledge of UVR safety, higher perceived protection cost, greater tanning reward predict low sun-safe behavior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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