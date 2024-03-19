AAD: Continuous Improvements Seen Through 68 Weeks for Deuruxolitinib in Alopecia

TUESDAY, March 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with alopecia areata, continuous improvements are seen through 68 weeks with deuruxolitinib, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 8 to 12 in San Diego.

Brett King, M.D., Ph.D., from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues reported pooled 68-week results from two open-label extension (OLE) trials of the THRIVE-AA1/AA2 trials. Participants in a qualifying study who completed 24 weeks of dosing with deuruxolitinib were eligible for OLE trials. Every four weeks for the first 12 weeks and every eight weeks thereafter, the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score was measured.

The researchers found that from baseline, there was a decrease in the mean SALT scores in participants who received any dose of deuruxolitinib in qualifying studies and OLEs (86.8 to 26.8). The proportion of participants achieving a SALT score ≤20 was 34.9 percent at the conclusion of the qualifying study (week 24) and increased to 62.6 percent at week 68. Increasing efficacy was seen for both the 8-mg and 12-mg twice-daily doses with a last-observation-carried-forward (LOCF) imputation analysis and an as-observed (AO) analysis. The proportion of patients achieving a SALT score ≤20 at week 68 was 48.8 and 60.9 percent for 8 mg and 12 mg twice daily, respectively, for LOCF, and 76.6 and 66.7 percent, respectively, for AO.

"Scalp hair regrowth up to 68 weeks showed continuous, clinically meaningful improvements in adults with alopecia areata taking deuruxolitinib," the authors write.

The THRIVE-AA1/AA2 trials were sponsored by Concert Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of deuruxolitinib.

More Information