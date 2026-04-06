Skin Health

AAD: Ixekizumab + Tirzepatide Boosts Psoriatic Arthritis Outcomes More Than Ixekizumab Monotherapy

Ixekizumab plus tirzepatide tied to simultaneous benefit of American College of Rheumatology 50 percent improvement and weight reduction
injector needle injection pen
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Immunotherapy
Obesity
Prescription Drugs
Overweight
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Comorbidity
Psoriatic Arthritis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com