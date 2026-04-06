AAD: Ixekizumab + Tirzepatide Boosts Psoriatic Arthritis Outcomes More Than Ixekizumab Monotherapy

MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ixekizumab plus tirzepatide (IXE+TZP) shows significant benefits for outcomes in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) versus IXE alone in adults with overweight or obesity, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Joseph F. Merola, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy and safety of IXE+TZP versus IXE alone in adults with active PsA and overweight with one or more weight-related comorbidity or obesity. The analysis included 138 individuals on IXE+TZP and 133 on IXE as part of the TOGETHER-PsA phase 3b study.The researchers found that 71.6 percent of participants had psoriasis, and 18.8 percent had failed at least two classes of advanced therapies. Just under one-third of participants (31.7 percent) achieved the primary outcome of simultaneous achievement of American College of Rheumatology 50 percent (ACR50) improvement and ≥10 percent weight reduction at week 36 with IXE+TZP compared with 0.8 percent for IXE alone. There was a meaningful difference in ACR50 in IXE+TZP (33.5 percent) versus IXE alone (20.4 percent), with a significant improvement seen as early as week 4. IXE+TZP led to a significant difference in absolute Psoriasis Area and Severity Index change from baseline. Additionally, there were significant improvements in measures of physical function, fatigue, and mental and physical health. No new safety signals were seen. Treatment discontinuations due to adverse events were similar between treatment groups."Significant comprehensive improvement in disease activity was demonstrated with IXE+TZP compared to IXE alone in active PsA, with no new safety concerns," the authors write.The study was sponsored by Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of ixekizumab and tirzepatide.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter