AAD: Many Continue to Believe Tanning Myths, Seek Skincare Advice on Social Media

TUESDAY, May 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans still engage in risky sun behaviors driven by misinformation, social media, and persistent tanning myths, according to the results of a survey released by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).The annual Practice Safe Sun Survey included 1,132 U.S. adults and was conducted online from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2, 2026.The researchers found that 57 percent of Americans regularly use sunscreen, yet one-third reported they got a sunburn in the past year. Nearly half of Americans scored a C or lower on a quiz of knowledge related to sun protection, despite two-thirds self-rating their own habits as "good" or "excellent." Knowledge scores were even lower among Gen Z (ages 18 to 29 years), with one-third receiving a D or F. Misleading information online may be a key driver of sun-safety decision-making, with 21 percent of participants relying on Instagram or TikTok influencers for skincare advice and 36 percent of Gen Z saying influencers from these platforms are their primary source for skincare advice. More than half of participants (52 percent) believed at least one tanning myth, including that tanning is safe if you do not burn (29 percent) or that a base tan can prevent sunburn or reduce cancer risk (19 percent)."The effects of UV exposure build over time -- driving premature aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer, which is now the most common form of cancer in the United States," Murad Alam, M.D., president of the AAD, said in a statement. "The good news is that much of this damage is preventable with simple, consistent sun protection habits."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter