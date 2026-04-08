Skin Health

AAD: Subcutaneous Amlitelimab Aids Atopic Dermatitis Outcomes Through Week 24

Findings seen for skin clearance and disease severity with both every-four-week and every-12-week dosing
atopic dermatitis eczema
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Immunotherapy
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
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