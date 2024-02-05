AAD Updates Guidelines for Management of Acne Vulgaris

MONDAY, Feb. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In guidelines issued by the American Academy of Dermatology and published online Jan. 30 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, updated recommendations are presented for the management of acne vulgaris.

Rachel V. Reynolds, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to provide evidence-based recommendations for the management of acne to update the 2016 American Academy of Dermatology guidelines.

The authors presented 18 evidence-based recommendations and five good practice statements. Benzoyl peroxide, topical retinoids, topical antibiotics, and oral doxycycline were strongly recommended. For acne that is severe, causing psychological burden or scarring, or failing standard oral or topical therapy, oral isotretinoin is strongly recommended. Topical clascoterone, salicylic acid, and azelaic acid, as well as oral minocycline, sarecycline, combined oral contraceptive pills, and spironolactone were conditionally recommended. Good practice statements included combining topical therapies with varied mechanisms of action; limiting use of systemic antibiotics; combining systemic antibiotics with topical therapies; and adding intralesional corticosteroid injections for larger acne lesions.

"Board-certified dermatologists are on the forefront of new and exciting advances in the treatment of acne," coauthor John S. Barbieri, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said in a statement. "We are able to offer our patients with acne more options than ever before as we work to address their concerns and determine the most effective treatment plan possible. Just as important, dermatologists must have access to all available therapeutic options."

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

