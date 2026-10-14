Skin Health

Active Acupressure Offers Clinical Benefits for Rosacea

Immediate symptomatic relief and long-term neuroimmunomodulation seen with acupressure combined with pharmacotherapy
rosacea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Skin Disorders
Rosacea
Alternative Treatments
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