Air Pollution Exposure Tied to Atopic Dermatitis in Children

FRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Air pollution exposure is associated with increased atopic dermatitis (AD) prevalence in children, according to a review published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics.Megan Park, M.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the associations between ambient air pollutants and AD prevalence in children.Based on 52 observational studies, the researchers found that every 10-μg/m3 increase in nitrogen dioxide (odds ratio [OR], 3.46) and sulfur dioxide (OR, 3.96) was probably associated with increased AD outpatient visits. Every 10-μg/m3 increase in fine particulate matter [PM] ≤2.5μm (OR, 1.04) and PM ≤10μm (OR, 1.19) was likely associated with higher AD prevalence. Associations were mixed or not seen between air pollution exposure and AD severity or incidence. "These findings highlight important public health implications and support policies aimed at reducing air pollution and mitigating climate change to safeguard the younger generation," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter