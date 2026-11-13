Skin Health

Air Pollution Exposure Tied to Atopic Dermatitis in Children

Review shows association between exposure and prevalence, but not disease severity or incidence
Air Pollution
Sun Hwan Shim
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Air Pollution
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Children