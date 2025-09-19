AMD Risk Increases With Psoriasis

FRIDAY, Sept. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Psoriasis is associated with an increased risk for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), with increased risks seen for exudative and nonexudative AMD, according to a study presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2025, held from Sept. 17 to 20 in Paris.Alison Treichel, M.D., from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, and colleagues conducted a 15-year retrospective cohort study within TriNetX. A total of 22,901 patients older than 55 years with psoriasis were compared to three propensity-matched control cohorts: melanocytic nevus (MN; 13,279), major depressive disorder (MDD; 14,055), and ophthalmologic exam. The 10-year incidence and risk ratios (RRs) of exudative, nonexudative, and unspecified AMD were analyzed.The researchers found that the risk for developing unspecified AMD at 10 years was significantly increased among patients with psoriasis compared with the MDD and MN cohorts at 10 years (RR, 1.561 [95 percent confidence interval (CI), 1.344 to 1.812] and RR, 1.209 [95 percent CI, 1.047 to 1.397], respectively). Psoriasis was also associated with a higher 10-year risk for exudative AMD and nonexudative AMD compared with the MDD cohort (RR, 1.404 [95 percent CI, 1.129 to 1.746] and RR, 1.13 [95 percent CI, 1.011 to 1.262], respectively). There was a lower risk for 10-year unspecified AMD for patients treated with biologics versus those receiving topical corticosteroids alone."Our findings support a connection between psoriasis and AMD, both exudative and nonexudative, which could be mediated by shared lipid dysregulation," Treichel said in a statement. "Patients with psoriasis should continue to follow standard eye exam guidelines and promptly report any changes in their vision to their health care providers. More research is needed before specific screening recommendations can be made."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter