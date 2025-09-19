Skin Health

AMD Risk Increases With Psoriasis

Risk for unspecified AMD lower for those treated with biologics versus topical corticosteroids alone
Older man having eye exam
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Psoriasis
Macular Degeneration
Autoimmune Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com