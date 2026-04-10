American Academy of Dermatology, March 27 to 31

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology was held from March 27 to 31 in Denver and attracted clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in dermatology. The conference highlighted recent advances in the diagnosis and management of dermatological conditions.AAD: Subcutaneous Amlitelimab Aids Atopic Dermatitis Outcomes Through Week 24WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Amlitelimab, a fully human non-T cell depleting monoclonal antibody that selectively targets OX40-ligand (OX40L), is safe and effective, with potentially progressive efficacy over time, for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), according to the results of three phase 3 studies presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Read Full TextAAD: Ixekizumab + Tirzepatide Boosts Psoriatic Arthritis Outcomes More Than Ixekizumab MonotherapyMONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Ixekizumab plus tirzepatide (IXE+TZP) shows significant benefits for outcomes in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) versus IXE alone in adults with overweight or obesity, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Read Full TextAAD: Upadacitinib Safe, Effective for Nonsegmental VitiligoMONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment with upadacitinib is safe and effective for adults and adolescents with nonsegmental vitiligo, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Read Full TextAAD: Zasocitinib Safe, Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis in AdultsFRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Once-daily oral zasocitinib (TAK-279), an oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, provides a durable response in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Read Full TextAAD: Significant Benefits Seen for Brepocitinib 30 mg in DermatomyositisWEDNESDAY, April 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with dermatomyositis, brepocitinib, an oral tyrosine kinase 2/Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, demonstrates significant benefits at a 30-mg dose compared with placebo, according to a study published online March 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter