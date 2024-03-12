Atopic Dermatitis in Children Tied to Learning, Memory Difficulties

TUESDAY, March 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with greater odds of reported difficulties in learning and memory, but this association is driven by children with neurodevelopmental comorbidities, according to a study published online March 6 in JAMA Dermatology.

Emily Z. Ma, from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the association between AD and symptoms of cognitive impairment (difficulty in learning or memory) among a weighted sample of 69.7 million U.S. children.

The researchers found that compared with children without AD, children with AD were more likely to experience difficulties with learning (10.8 versus 5.9 percent) and difficulties with memory (11.1 versus 5.8 percent). When adjusting for sociodemographic factors, asthma, food allergies, and seasonal allergies or hay fever, AD was associated with increased odds of difficulties with learning (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.77) and memory (aOR, 1.69). AD was associated with two to three times higher odds of memory difficulties among children with any neurodevelopmental disorder (aOR, 2.26), including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (aOR, 2.90) or learning disabilities (aOR, 2.04). Among children without neurodevelopmental conditions, AD was not associated with learning or memory difficulties.

"These findings may improve the risk stratification of children with AD for cognitive impairments and suggest that evaluation for cognitive difficulties should be prioritized among children with AD and neurodevelopmental disorders," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to Pfizer, Sun Pharma, and Janssen.

