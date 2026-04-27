Skin Health

Atopic Dermatitis Linked to Sleep, Memory Disturbances

Higher risk seen with increasing disease severity
atopic dermatitis eczema
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Eczema
Memory Problems
Sleep
Cognitive Function
Atopic Dermatitis

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