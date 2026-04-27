Atopic Dermatitis Linked to Sleep, Memory Disturbances

MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with more severe atopic dermatitis (AD) are at risk for sleep and memory disturbances, according to a study published online April 21 in Dermatitis.Jo Anne Lim, M.D., from Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kelantan, and colleagues assessed sleep disturbance and memory dysfunction in 78 adults with AD.The researchers found that 77 percent reported poor sleep quality and 64 percent showed memory dysfunction. There was an association between sleep latency and disease severity (mild: 32 minutes; moderate: 49 minutes; severe: 63 minutes), while sleep duration decreased (mild: 6.7 hours; moderate: 5.5 hours; severe: 4.5 hours). Highest Everyday Memory Questionnaire-Revised global scores were seen with severe AD (35 versus 19 and 7.9 for moderate and mild, respectively). There also was an association observed between higher Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index scores and greater memory dysfunction (β = 1.7), poorer retrieval (β = 1.1), and impaired attention tracking (β = 0.7). Memory impairment was independently predicted by poor sleep quality (adjusted odds ratio, 4.4) and daytime dysfunction (adjusted odds ratio, 3.1)."Assessment of memory complaints may be considered in adults with atopic dermatitis who report sleep problems, in conjunction with optimization of disease control and sleep management," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter