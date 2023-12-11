Barbers Can Partner With Dermatologists to Augment Pseudofolliculitis Barbae Care

MONDAY, Dec. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An educational intervention targeted at barbers substantially increases knowledge regarding the causes, prevention, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB), according to a research letter published online Dec. 6 in JAMA Dermatology.

Xavier Rice, M.D., from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of an educational intervention as a pilot for allyship between barbers and dermatologists to address gaps in PFB care. Forty barbers were surveyed before and after an intervention, which included a comprehensive educational pamphlet on the recognition, cause, prevention, and treatment of PFB, as well as common myths and home remedies.

The researchers found that before the intervention, there was near unanimous participant understanding (97.5 percent) that Black men were the group most affected by PFB and that severe forms of PFB should be evaluated by a physician. Yet, only 30 percent of barbers correctly identified the PFB photograph in the pretest survey compared with 97.5 percent in the posttest survey. In the posttest survey, 92.5 percent of barbers recognized laser hair removal as the most effective treatment for PFB, versus only 5 percent pretest.

"Educating barbers on dermatologic conditions that disproportionately affect Black males and establishing referral services between barbers and dermatologists could serve as plausible interventions," the authors write.

