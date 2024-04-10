Bioactive Retinol Efficacious for Improving Signs of Photoaging

WEDNESDAY, April 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Stabilized bioactive retinol is efficacious for improving signs of photoaging, without causing major irritation, according to a study published in the April issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

Patricia Farris, M.D., from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and colleagues examined the comprehensive efficacy and tolerability of topical 0.1 percent stabilized bioactive retinol. Six vehicle-controlled studies of 0.1 percent stabilized bioactive retinol in women with mild-to-moderate signs of photodamage were included in the analysis. A total of 237 participants received retinol and 234 received vehicle.

The researchers found greater improvements from baseline in all signs of photoaging for retinol versus vehicle as early as week 4 and through 12 weeks of application. Irritation was experienced by few participants; all events were transient and mild to moderate. Erythema and skin scaling/peeling were the most common signs of irritation.

"At the time of this publication, our analysis represents one of the largest datasets demonstrating the clinical benefit and tolerability of retinol," the authors write. "These pooled results demonstrate that a well-formulated topical retinol at a strength of 0.1 percent can be an effective cosmeceutical solution for individuals seeking to improve signs of photoaging."

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical and dermatology companies, including Kenvue, which funded the study.

