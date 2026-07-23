Burden of Myocardial Dysfunction Elevated for Individuals With Psoriasis

THURSDAY, July 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with psoriasis have a higher burden of myocardial dysfunction, independent of cardiometabolic risk, according to a study published online July 17 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.Maria Dons, M.D., Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital-Herlev & Gentofte in Denmark, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional analysis of 1,010 adults with psoriasis and 1,010 age- and sex-matched controls without inflammatory skin disease to compare cardiac structure, function, and cardiometabolic risk factors. Participants underwent transthoracic echocardiography as well as clinical assessment.The researchers found that individuals with psoriasis had more prevalent myocardial dysfunction (defined as global longitudinal strain <16 percent) compared with controls (16.7 versus 6.0 percent), despite well-managed skin disease. After adjustment for cardiometabolic risk factors and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, this association persisted. Across psoriasis severity, cardiac structure and function were largely similar. Independent associations were seen for higher body mass index and diabetes with myocardial dysfunction in psoriasis."Our findings extend prior work linking psoriasis to cardiovascular risk by providing robust, population-based evidence of myocardial dysfunction detectable by echocardiography," the authors write. "The clinical significance of these findings warrants further investigation."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter