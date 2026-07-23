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Burden of Myocardial Dysfunction Elevated for Individuals With Psoriasis

Association persisted after adjustment for cardiometabolic risk factors and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
psoriasis on the elbows
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Psoriasis
Heart Disease
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
BMI
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