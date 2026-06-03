Skin Health

Cardiometabolic, Cardiovascular Complications Less Likely With Hydroxychloroquine in DLE

Findings seen among patients with discoid lupus erythematosus followed for five years
lupus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Lupus
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
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