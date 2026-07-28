Skin Health

Children, Teens Have Higher Psychological Burden of Atopic Dermatitis

Numerically higher risk estimates observed for depression, anxiety, and suicidality for children and adolescents with AD versus adults
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Anxiety
Depression
Eczema
Child Psychology
Suicide
Atopic Dermatitis
Children
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