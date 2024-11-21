Consensus Statement Issued for Low-Dose Oral Minoxidil for Hair Loss

THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Consensus has been reached for 76 items relating to low-dose oral minoxidil (LDOM) treatment for patients with hair loss, according to a statement published online Nov. 20 in JAMA Dermatology.

Yagiz Matthew Akiska, from the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., and colleagues created an expert consensus statement for LDOM prescribing for patients with hair loss. Forty-three hair loss specialist dermatologists from 12 countries participated in a modified Delphi process, which started with 180 items in the first round.

Seventy-six items achieved consensus, which was reached if at least 70 percent agreed or strongly agreed. The authors noted that these items included diagnoses for which LDOM may provide direct or supportive benefit, indications for LDOM versus topical minoxidil, dosing for adults and adolescents, contraindications, precautions, baseline evaluation, monitoring, adjunctive therapy, and specialty consultation. Consensus was not achieved for pediatric use and dosing items for children younger than 12 years or for LDOM titration protocols.

"This consensus statement contributes substantially to the current understanding of LDOM prescribing for patients with hair loss, providing a solid foundation for clinical practice," the authors write. "These consensus recommendations serve as a crucial reference for dermatologists treating patients with hair loss, offering best-practice insights into LDOM prescribing until further data emerge."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical, skin care, and medical technology industries.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)