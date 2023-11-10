Considerable Shortages of Minoxidil Recorded in Greater D.C. Area

THURSDAY, Nov. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There are considerable shortages of oral minoxidil 2.5 mg and 10 mg tablets, used for treatment of androgenetic alopecia, within the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Northern Virginia (DMV) area, according to a research letter published online Oct. 26 in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

Sapana Desai, M.D., from George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., and colleagues evaluated current inventories of oral minoxidil at mainstream pharmacies in surrounding neighborhoods of DMV during the first week of October 2023.

The researchers found that 23 percent of all 143 Northern Virginia pharmacies confirmed availability of both oral minoxidil 2.5 and 10 mg tablets, with adequate inventories for 30-day supplies. In Washington, D.C., and Maryland pharmacies, limited reserves for both dosages were also reported (17.9 and 14.9 percent, respectively). Overall, 40.1 and 29.6 percent of all contacted DMV pharmacies reported availability of low-dose oral minoxidil 2.5 mg and oral minoxidil 10 mg tablets, respectively, for a 30-day supply. The greatest deficit in oral minoxidil availability was seen in Maryland; 28.3 and 22.3 percent of the state's pharmacies confirmed 30-day supplies of low-dose oral minoxidil 2.5 mg and oral minoxidil 10 mg tablets, respectively.

"Such paucities pose a challenge both for dermatologists managing androgenetic alopecia but also primary care physicians utilizing this medication on label," the authors write.

