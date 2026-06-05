Skin Health

Dose Reduction of Biologics Effective, Safe for Psoriasis

Dose reduction through stepwise interval prolongation of IL-17i, IL-23i effective in patients with stable low disease activity
psoriasis elbows
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Medically Reviewed By:
Elana Gotkine
Elana Gotkine
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Psoriasis
Biologics
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