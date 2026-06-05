Dose Reduction of Biologics Effective, Safe for Psoriasis

FRIDAY, June 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psoriasis with stable low disease activity, dose reduction (DR) through stepwise interval prolongation of interleukin (IL)-17 and 23 inhibitors (i) is effective and safe, according to a study published online June 1 in The Lancet Regional Health Europe.Juul M.P.A. van den Reek, M.D., Ph.D., from the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether DR through stepwise interval prolongation is effective and safe in patients with psoriasis with stable low disease activity in an open-label, noninferiority randomized trial. Patients from 19 hospitals in the Netherlands and Belgium with stable low disease activity on registered doses of IL-17i or IL-23i were randomly assigned to stepwise DR or usual care (UC).Data were included for 244 patients between June 30, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2023. The researchers observed a difference of 2.4 percent in the incidence proportion of persistent flares after 18 months (4.0 versus 1.6 percent for DR versus UC in an intent-to-treat analysis), showing the noninferiority of DR. There were no reports of serious adverse events/deaths related to DR."This first large prospective study involving many hospitals provides sufficient evidence to start adapting the guidelines in both the Netherlands and Belgium," coauthor Jo L.W. Lambert, M.D., Ph.D., from Ghent University Hospital in Belgium, said in a statement. "Efficient use of health care resources is very relevant nowadays."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter