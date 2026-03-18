Skin Health

Dupilumab Restores Skin Barrier Function in Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis

No significant differences seen in transepidermal water loss, epidermal thickness for AD versus healthy skin at weeks 16 and 28
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Immunotherapy
Prescription Drugs
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com