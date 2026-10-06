Skin Health

EADV: Autonomous AI Can Increase Clinical Capacity for Dermatologists

Routine follow-up reduced with autonomous AI versus standard teledermatology; biopsy rate reduced versus face-to-face care
ai robot artificial intelligence machine learning
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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