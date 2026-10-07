Skin Health

EADV: Nail Disorders Occur Frequently With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure

Second study shows that individuals exposed to GLP-1 RAs have significantly higher prevalence rates of hair and scalp involvement
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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