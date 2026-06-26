Skin Health

Equivalent Improvements in Eczema Seen With Team-Based Online Care, In-Person Care

Online team-based connected health model yields equivalent improvements to in-person care for signs, symptoms of atopic dermatitis
eczema atopic dermatitis
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Eczema
Telehealth
Atopic Dermatitis
logo
www.healthday.com