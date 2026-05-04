Skin Health

FDA Approves Dupixent for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in Young Children

The expanded indication is for children ages 2 to 11 years who remain symptomatic despite histamine-1 antihistamine treatment
hives child urticaria
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Hives
Biologics
Children
logo
www.healthday.com