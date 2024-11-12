FDA Approves Emrosi for Rosacea in Adults

TUESDAY, Nov. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Emrosi (minocycline hydrochloride) for the treatment of inflammatory rosacea in adults.

The extended-release capsules (40 mg) will be available late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2025.

The approval was based on positive results from two 16-week phase 3 clinical trials, during which Emrosi met all coprimary and secondary end points and showed significant superiority over both the current standard-of-care treatment (Oracea) and placebo for Investigator’s Global Assessment treatment success as well as reduction in total inflammatory lesion count. Additionally, participants experienced no significant safety issues.

"Rosacea is a difficult to treat skin condition, and based on the favorable results from our phase 3 clinical trials, Emrosi has potential to become the best-in-class oral medication to treat the condition," Claude Maraoui, the cofounder, president, and CEO of Journey Medical, said in a statement. "Our seasoned dermatology-focused sales force is now preparing for a successful launch and to establish Emrosi as a new standard of care in the treatment of rosacea."

The approval of Emrosi was granted to Journey Medical.

