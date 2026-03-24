Skin Health

FDA Approves Icotyde for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Icotyde is the first and only targeted oral peptide that blocks the IL-23 receptor
psoriasis
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Immunotherapy
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Psoriasis

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